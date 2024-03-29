80º
Man was critically injured in shooting, rushed to hospital, Converse PD says

Officers arrived at a home just after 3 p.m. Friday

KSAT Digital Staff

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

CONVERSE, Texas – A man was shot and rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon, according to the Converse Police Department.

Officers received and responded to a shooting call around 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Hill.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital but could not further elaborate on the man’s condition.

The department said it is also looking into the victim’s identity, his relationship to the area and what he was doing at the time of the shooting.

No suspect information is known at this time, Converse police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

