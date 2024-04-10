64º
Aerosmith to stop in San Antonio on farewell ‘Peace Out’ tour

Aerosmith, Black Crowes are scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Aerosmith is scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3, 2024. ((Photo Credit: Aaron Perry, Philadelphia, PA 2023), LIVE NATION)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is one of three Texas stops as legendary rockers Aerosmith continue their farewell tour.

The band is scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3 during its “Peace Out” tour with the Black Crowes as special guests.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

The band is celebrating 50 years as a rock band with this tour that kicked off in September 2023.

Following Aerosmith’s performance in San Antonio, the band will head to Austin for a show on Nov. 6 and then to Dallas on Nov. 9.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

