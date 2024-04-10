Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in San Antonio

(Copyright 2024 by the Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

Jesse Mario Vega, who has gang affiliation, had been wanted for violating the conditions of his parole, DPS said.

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was recently arrested in San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A news release said that Jesse Mario Vega, 37, was arrested on April 3 by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Vega, who has a gang affiliation, had been wanted for violating the conditions of his parole, DPS said.

Authorities mentioned Vega was behind bars for two years after being arrested in 2005 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After Vega was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 25 years in prison back in 2009, he was released on parole last year, according to DPS.

Other charges against Vega include unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, fail to identify fugitive from justice, possession of marijuana, and theft of property.

DPS said Vega had been wanted since September of last year.