Have you seen him? BCSO seeks tips to identify man who exposed himself to 9-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips to identify a man who exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl who was walking home after school.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Jesse Bowman Street on the far West Side, BCSO said.

Deputies said the man pulled up beside the child in a yellow car and tried to chase after her, but she escaped by running into a house.

BCSO said the Northside Independent School District and the Northside Police Department have been informed about the incident.

Call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org with information regarding the suspect.