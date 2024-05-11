Male detained after female dies of multiple gunshot wounds, Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police said its officers found a female killed by multiple gunshots late Friday night.

Officers received a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. in the 11600 block of Voges Pass. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said an unidentified male has been detained as they work to determine the nature of the killing and what led up to the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are also assisting investigators in this ongoing case, Schertz police said.

The victim’s age and identity will be determined by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.