What to do if your prescription medication isn’t available at your pharmacy

SAN ANTONIO – Those in the medical field say prescription drug shortages have been around for some time but they have recently reached a record peak. The FDA Drug Shortages database has more than 300 drugs listed as being on a shortage.

Some of those shortages include amoxicillin powder or drugs, used for cancer patients. In some cases it’s the supplies used by local hospitals to conduct medical procedures.

Angela Persyn, Vice President of pharmacy operations for Legends Pharmacy, said there’s several factors leading to the delays.

First, she points to COVID and supply chain delays. There’s also been a spike in ADHD prescription drug uses after Long COVID and it’s link to memory issues. The latest trend for weight loss has put a strain on the supplies for diabetics.

There are also manufacturers that are cutting back on making generics.

“And it puts too much demand or pressure on the one manufacturer who keeps up with the demand,” she said.

Persyn said the best thing for patients who can’t find a drug is to call around to smaller local pharmacies. She said sometimes they are better stocked than the chain pharmacies.

“I feel like communicating with your pharmacist is the biggest thing that you can do. If you find that the pharmacy might be delaying things, ask questions, ask why? Why is it harder for me to get my medications? And then, ask them for alternatives, what else can I take? What else can I tell my prescriber? So you don’t risk going without,” she said.

KSAT 12 reached out by email to local hospitals to see what kind of shortages they were experiencing, but did not received a response.