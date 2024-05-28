SAISD cancels classes at Mark Twain, Bonham academies due to no A/C

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District canceled classes Tuesday at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy and Bonham Academy due to an air-conditioning issue.

An SAISD spokesperson said classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.

In a letter to Bonham families, Principal Christopher Herrera said the air conditioner is not functioning and a new chiller is being installed. The letter states they had to cancel classes on Tuesday to give the building enough time to cool.

In a letter to Mark Twain families, Principal David Garcia stated they are working on chillers to cool the campus.

“We will have the air conditioning system functioning today. However, it will take some time to adequately cool the building for the comfort of students and staff,” Garcia wrote.

Parents may pick up their children, and bus transportation is available for students who use the service.

Not a new issue

Last week, Superintendent Jaime Aquino addressed SAISD’s ongoing HVAC issues in a letter to parents and staff.

“Please rest assured that during these last few days of the school year we are doing all that we can to make sure that our heating, air conditioning, and ventilation (HVAC) are working as they should, and that all students have a suitable place to learn,” the letter stated.

The letter was in response to a report that addressed the HVAC issues, a problem the district has been facing for months.

Aquino promised “contingency plans to move students to cooler spaces” as necessary, saying every school is “being proactive.”

Aquino noted, however, that not all schools have experienced problems.

If a child’s school is affected, Aquino said the school’s principal “will keep the comfort of your child in mind by continuing instruction in spaces that are cooler.”

SAISD’s last day of school is Thursday, May 30.