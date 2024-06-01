17-year-old riding homemade go-kart collides with vehicle, sent to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 17-year-old was injured and rushed to a hospital after his homemade go-kart crashed into another vehicle.

The collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday at the South Side intersection of South Hackberry Street and Linda Lou Drive.

When officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene. they found the 17-year-old sustained serious bodily injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

As a part of its initial investigation, SAPD determined that the 17-year-old was traveling northbound on South Hackberry Street. He was approaching the intersection at Linda Lou Drive. A Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on South Hackberry Street was set to make a left turn onto Linda Lou Drive when the two collided.

Officers said the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene and fully cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.