Suspect steals vehicle, crashes into patrol car with officers inside, SAPD says

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said its officers arrested a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and crashing into an SAPD patrol car.

Officers responded to the original robbery call just before 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Zarzamora Street.

Recommended Videos

The 35-year-old victim told a dispatcher that they stopped their vehicle and attempted to give the suspect some money. While the victim and the suspect interacted, authorities said the suspect assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle.

Officers later found the vehicle with the suspect still inside. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect, but the suspect fled the scene.

During the officers’ pursuit, police said the suspect crashed into a marked SAPD patrol car with two officers in the vehicle.

A short time later, officers were able to take the suspect into custody, officials said.

The 20-year-old suspect, who has yet to be identified, is facing three charges: robbery, evading arrest and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus issued a “word of caution” regarding the incident in a tweet Saturday morning.

“There are safer ways to help the homeless,” McManus said.

Word of Caution:

Last nite, 1400 blk of Zarzamora, a motorist rolled down his window to give money to a panhandler. Panhandler then assaulted the driver, stole his car, fled from SAPD, and assaulted 2 ofcs b4 he was finally arrested. There are safer ways to help the homeless. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) June 8, 2024

No officers were injured in the crash. SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.