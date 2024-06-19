Man robbed, beaten near Hays Street Bridge on East Side; 1 suspect in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital, another was arrested and a third person is on the run following an assault and robbery near the Hays Street Bridge on the city’s East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before midnight to the intersection of Hays and Austin streets, just east of downtown after receiving word of a robbery. An initial officer found a man lying below the Hays Street Bridge, with two people standing over him.

According to police, as the officer attempted to make contact, one of the suspects fled in a vehicle, while the other fled on foot. After a short chase, a 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the 21-year-old victim had cuts and bruises to both his head and face and told officers he had been robbed. He was treated at the scene by emergency crews.

A preliminary police report states the suspect apprehended later confessed to the robbery. He has since been charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

The second suspect, however, has not yet been found. The investigation is ongoing, police said.