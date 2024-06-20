86º
San Antonio City Council approves $16.2 million tax incentive to expand Toyota plant

Toyota says it will invest $531 million in the project

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Toyota Tacoma on assembly line at San Antonio Toyota Plant. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved a tax incentive of $16.2 million for 10 years for a major expansion of the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) plant.

The council also approved an Economic Development grant not to exceed $1 million from the Economic Development Incentive Fund. In addition, council members approved the waiving of fees from the city and San Antonio Water System not to exceed $800,000. Funding for the city fees will come from the General Fund.

The council approvals come two days after the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a tax incentive for the plant of nearly $15 million for 10 years.

The TMMTX expansion plan includes a proposed new standalone building and expansion of existing facilities, with an anticipated building footprint of more than 500,000 square feet.

The company said it would invest $531,720,000 in the project, creating 411 new jobs with a base hourly wage of $20.54 and an average salary of $68,245 per year, according to the plan presented to commissioners.

In addition to the 100% tax abatement for 10 years, commissioners also approved the company receiving a skills development grant of up to $250,000 based on 250 new jobs paying at least $34.55 per hour, or $71,864 annually.

