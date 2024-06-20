‘Slapped cheek’ rash is identifying characteristic of fifth disease in children

SAN ANTONIO – Has your child recently had a mysterious rash that started on their cheeks?

There’s a good chance it was caused by a virus known as fifth disease.

It’s also known as “slapped cheek” because it’s marked by a distinctive rash that causes red, splotchy cheeks.

Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek, a pediatric specialist at University Hospital, said typically when the rash shows up, other symptoms of the virus have passed.

“You can get fever, you can get congestion, tummy pain, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, and then the rash after a few days comes. And usually by the time you get the slapped cheek appearance, then you’re not contagious anymore,” Svatek said.

The disease is caused by a virus called parvovirus B19; it’s also known as erythema infectiosum.

It’s called fifth disease because it was the fifth discovered illness that can cause rashes in children.

And there does seem to be a higher prevalence of it since the school year ended.

“What we see sometimes is disease ebbs and flows,” Svatek said. “A few years ago, we saw an increased number of kids with this disease. And then it’s been a while. And so now, we recently saw an outbreak in Denmark. And it seems to have made its way over to the U.S. And we’re seeing a lot more kids. So probably right when school was ending was really when people were getting inoculated. And now we’re in the summertime and they’re starting to experience a lot of those symptoms.”

The disease starts with symptoms similar to a cold or flu and spreads the same way, too.

Svatek said the illness is usually nothing to worry about except in rare cases.

“Once in a blue moon, we will get a child in the hospital that has prolonged fever and we’re trying to figure out why. And we ended up testing for parvovirus,” she said. “And then there’s also the immunosuppressed population in which their symptoms can be a lot more prolonged. They can infect their bone marrow.”

Fifth disease can also be a concern for pregnant women.

“Usually most adults have been exposed to it as a child and they have a good immunity. But we always want to be ultra-protective for those adults that haven’t been exposed. And if that mom has not ever been exposed, then that virus could affect her fetus adversely,” Svatek said.

If you’re in one of those rare categories or if the fever lasts longer than a few days, then you’ll want to consult a doctor.

Otherwise, you can just treat the symptoms — ibuprofen for the aches and pains and for the rash, an over-the-counter oral antihistamine or an anti-itch cream.