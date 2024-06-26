Keep your family safe this summer with these tips

SAN ANTONIO – Summer heat can be brutal here in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has some tips that can help you and your family avoid heat-related injuries.

If you experience an emergency, such as a heatstroke, seek medical help and look for warning signs.

Some warning symptoms include headaches, fainting, lack of sweating, rapid pulse, and confusion.

“We are in the heart of summer now here in Texas, and everyone needs to familiarize themselves with safety measures to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a press release. “Implementing simple principles can be the difference between life or death this summer for Texans.”

Summer Safety Tips:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you are indoors.

Never leave children unattended in a car. Always take them with you, even if the trip is short. Children are more susceptible to heat-related injuries. Their bodies can heat up to three to five times faster than the average adult. If you see a child alone in a car, act quickly and call 9-1-1.

Avoid excessive amounts of alcohol and caffeine. Alcohol and caffeine are considered diuretics, also called water pills, which can lead to dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities. Try to avoid heavy outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, which is typically between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

If you are traveling this summer, follow these tips to ensure your car is in good condition.

Vehicle Safety Tips: