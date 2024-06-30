Woman faces charges after leaving three children alone inside turned-off vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after leaving her children alone inside a turned-off vehicle for almost an hour while she went shopping, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the 16600 block of U.S. Highway 281 around 2 p.m. on Friday after a bystander reported three children locked inside a vehicle with the engine off.

Upon arrival, authorities rescued the three children from the vehicle and transported them to a local hospital.

One of the children was only a month old, while the others were a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The children were expected to be released from the hospital later on Friday.

Angela Garza-Amador told police she went inside a store and didn’t notice how long she had been gone.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the children were left alone inside the vehicle for around 50 minutes.

Garza-Amador was placed into custody on three charges of abandoning/endangering a child.