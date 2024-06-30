84º
Local News

Woman faces charges after leaving three children alone inside turned-off vehicle, SAPD says

Angela Garza-Amador charged with three counts of abandoning/endangering a child

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Arrest, Crime, San Antonio
Angela Garza-Amador booking photo. (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after leaving her children alone inside a turned-off vehicle for almost an hour while she went shopping, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the 16600 block of U.S. Highway 281 around 2 p.m. on Friday after a bystander reported three children locked inside a vehicle with the engine off.

Upon arrival, authorities rescued the three children from the vehicle and transported them to a local hospital.

One of the children was only a month old, while the others were a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The children were expected to be released from the hospital later on Friday.

Angela Garza-Amador told police she went inside a store and didn’t notice how long she had been gone.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the children were left alone inside the vehicle for around 50 minutes.

Garza-Amador was placed into custody on three charges of abandoning/endangering a child.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

