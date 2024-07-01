New lane closures start Monday on upper level of I-10 in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in the downtown area will notice a shift in lane closures as the bridge joint work continues on Interstate 10 West.

Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the outer lanes of the upper level of I-10 West at Culebra Road. The inner lane had been closed for months for ongoing construction.

The outer lane closures are expected to be in place through August. This means the exit ramp at I-10 West at Culebra will be closed at least through mid-July.

Drivers can use the lower level westbound I-10 exit ramp to Colorado St., take a right and proceed to Culebra Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use the lower levels of the highway and plan for delays. All construction lane closures are weather-permitting and subject to change.

The I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project includes $25.9 million of improvements along 5.5 miles of the corridor on I-35 from S. Laredo St. to I-37/Camden St. and on I-10 from I-35 to Hildebrand Ave.

The project includes multiple phases and is estimated to be completed in March 2025.