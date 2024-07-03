95º
Texans love these top 5 ice cream flavors the most

Number one might surprise you

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

Chocolate ice cream cone. Photo by Irene Kredenets on Unsplash. (Unsplash)

SAN ANTONIO – A new study done by Affordable Seating has analyzed the Google search data for more than 100 different ice cream flavors across the U.S. to find every state’s favorite flavor.

There were 5 key searches that helped show every state’s favorite flavor.

Google searches “[flavor] ice cream,” “[flavor] ice cream recipe,” “how to make [flavor] ice cream,” “how to make homemade [flavor] ice cream,” and “[flavor] ice cream near me” all factored into the study according to the Affordable Seating press release.

The flavors were then put into order of most to least searches online.

TOP TEXAS FLAVORS

Texas’ favorite ice cream flavors are as follows:

1. Neapolitan

2. Vanilla

3. Rocky Road

4. Chocolate

5. Cookies And Cream

TOP U.S. FLAVORS

The top ice cream flavors for the entire U.S. have also been released, with the top five being:

1. Neapolitan

2. Vanilla

3. Superman (aka Krazy Kolors)

4. Spumoni

5. Rocky Road

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? Sound off in the comments below.

