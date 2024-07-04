98º
SAPD says 20-year-old man shot, critically injured at unknown location

It is not yet known where the victim was shot, the department says

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Officers said they did not yet know where the shooting took place, but they responded to a dispatch call around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Mittman Street and Gibbs Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 20-year-old victim who was shot in the arm and chest accompanied by someone who drove the victim to meet first responders.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers do not have any suspect information in connection with the shooting at this time, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

