SAPD investigate 2 robberies at weed dispensary, store on Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating two Saturday night robberies, including one that happened at a Northeast Side weed dispensary.

A preliminary report states the dispensary, called Grabuds in the 14000 block of Nacogdoches Road, was robbed by four people at around 7:45 p.m.

The manager told police that they entered the location with dark clothing and had their faces covered. They stole various pieces of merchandise from the store, according to a preliminary report.

At least two of them had handguns. They ran off and were not located.

A second, unrelated robbery was reported at around 11:15 p.m. at a store in the 1900 block of Dollarhide on the Southeast Side.

A preliminary report states the suspect, a 19-year-old man, was lingering around the store for several minutes before the robbery.

He walked into the store wearing a ski mask, displayed a knife, and stole several items, police said.

He ran off but was apprehended without incident nearby. His name and charges were not released.