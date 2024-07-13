‘Time is of the essence’: More volunteers needed to help in Houston area after Hurricane Beryl

SAN ANTONIO – Supplies are stacked high in Joseph Villarreal’s office.

“You don’t know what to expect,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal is stocking up on safety gear and hygiene goods before heading to the Houston area. His team with San Antonio Aware and Prepared will soon take volunteers to help out after Hurricane Beryl.

“It’s going to be months of work, and next year, there’s still going to be stuff done,” Villarreal said.

Since this storm hit less than a week ago, hundreds of volunteers from San Antonio have traveled to southeast Texas, but the need for more support is still high.

“San Antonians step up, Texans step up and Americans step up,” Daniel Martinez, the executive director of the Greater San Antonio Red Cross, said. “We’re still recruiting in San Antonio and surrounding cities to get more volunteers who are ready to deploy, who can come out and help provide relief services.”

Nonprofits across the state, such as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, are trying to recruit more volunteers to staff shelters, serve food and stock supplies.

“Time is of the essence,” Brad Mayhar, the public relations manager of the San Antonio Salvation Army, said. “It’s not too early to go ahead and register as a volunteer for the next deployment.”

For anyone interested in supporting these organizations, do so here: San Antonio Area Salvation Army, Greater San Antonio American Red Cross and San Antonio Aware and Prepared.