Spurs Culinary Residency Program to feature 12 local restaurants this upcoming NBA season

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and Aramark are inviting local restaurants to apply for the Spurs Culinary Residence program.

Twelve restaurants will showcase their menu inside the Frost Bank Center throughout the 2024-25 season. Online applications will close on Friday, Aug. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

Recommended Videos

“We’ve made it our mission to cultivate San Antonio’s culinary landscape by empowering local restaurants,” Kevin Barker, Associate Director of Culinary Experience at SS&E, said in a press release. “The city has such a vibrant local food scene, and there’s always more to discover. By expanding the program from eight to 12 restaurants, we can give more fans the experience of trying our city’s unique flavors while supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that makes San Antonio special.”

The restaurants will work with SS&E and Aramark to plan for their signature dishes to be sold during Spurs home games. According to the release, they will take turns being featured at the concession stands located on the balcony level concourse next to the H-E-B Fan Zone and on the new charter level at the North Charter Club. Both locations are known to attract fans who are seeking authentic, local food during game days, the release said.

SS&E also encourages restaurant owners to participate and learn about their professional development opportunities. SS&E will host training for these 12 restaurants on social media, marketing, human resources, and financing.

“On behalf of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and the Coca-Cola Family, we are honored to support the Spurs Culinary Residency program,” said Derek Alexander, Vice President of Commercial, Marketing and Digital for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “This program captures the shared passion for the Spurs and San Antonio’s dynamic culinary scene. Being able to witness each participant’s growth showcases the incredible diversity of restaurant experiences in our city.”

Last season, the program hosted Baklovah Bakery, Panda Brothers, Pat and Kim Bakery, La Panaderia, Howzit Hawaiian Kitchen, Ming’s Thing, Jacked! Potato, and Fruteria Chavez.

Based on fan feedback, several previous participants, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot, and Fruteria Chavez, have been offered a full-time location in the arena, the release said.