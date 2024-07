In today’s consumer headlines, 3 million Bissell steam cleaners have been recalled due to reported burns, McDonald’s extends its popular $5 meal deal, and KSAT viewers weigh in on what restaurants they think the Michelin Guide should feature in Texas.

LINKS TO STORIES

Over 3 million steam cleaners are under recall because they can spew hot water and cause burns

KSAT viewers think these restaurants should be included in Michelin Guide Texas

Find more consumer content on KSAT.com here