SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking possible victims to come forward after a man was charged with sexual assault.

Edward Jose Ramirez, 60, was arrested by US Marshals last week.

Ramirez is accused of sexually assaulting a patient who was under sedation at an office on Dominion Drive on May 31.

Police said more victims are possible. Anyone who wants to come forward can call the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

