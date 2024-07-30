95º
Local News

Off-duty San Antonio Airport Police Department officer arrested on suspicion of DWI

Rubi Tovar, 36, was arrested by BCSO on Monday night

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Mugshot: Rubi Tovar (BCSO/KSAT)

San Antonio – An off-duty officer with the San Antonio Airport Police Department was arrested Monday night on suspicion of drunken driving.

Rubi Tovar, 36, was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at about 10 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jail records show that Tovar posted her bond of $1,000 and was released Tuesday afternoon.

An SAPD spokesperson said Tovar had been employed by the department for one year. She has been placed on administrative duty.

The San Antonio Airport Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

