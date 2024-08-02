‘That’s what we live for’: Medina Lake community hopeful with recent rain, but still looking for more to come

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Gina Grothues’ family has owned hundreds of acres in the Medina Lake area for six generations. She said the only constant in their lives has been change.

“You just get used to it,” Grothues said.

Water Data For Texas reported Thursday that Medina Lake was 3.6% full. The KSAT Weather Authority team said that’s over five-and-a-half feet higher than where levels were during a late July rain.

Grothues said that’s why she started seeing flowing water behind the Lake Medina RV Resort for the first time in three years.

“This was just dry,” Grothues said looking over the section of the Medina River that turns into the lake. “That’s what we live for.”

Since lake levels started continually dropping a couple of years ago, Grothues said her RV resort has had to get creative to draw crowds in.

The resort has hosted dodgeball tournaments and game nights. It has also opened hiking trails and takes visitors on mountain rides.

“There’s a lot to share,” Grothues said. “We just haven’t turned back.”

She said the recent rain has made the Medina Lake community hopeful, but it’s nowhere near enough.

“Visitors have changed, but our community is strong,” Grothues said.