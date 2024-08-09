Man hid fireworks under toilet seats at 2 car washes, SAPD says

Paul Moses Alden was charged with arson causing reckless damage to a building or causing bodily injury or death after placing fire work explosives under toliet seats at Wash Tub car washes.

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man was arrested after placing fireworks under toilet seats at two Wash Tub car wash restrooms, according to San Antonio police.

Paul Holden visited two Wash Tub locations and planted small explosive fireworks, which caused injury to a woman at one of the car washes, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said they received reports of the first explosive incident on July 26, as officers were dispatched to a North Side car wash.

Upon arrival, police said they were told “two ‘loud’ bangs” were heard at separate times from an employee — who was allegedly the victim — and from a child who used the toilet. It’s unknown if they were injured.

After further investigation, officers found fireworks and explosive debris and were told by management that a similar incident happened at their Helotes location several days before.

This prompted officers to go to the car wash’s other location to see if the incidents were related.

SAPD said that after further investigation and assistance from the Helotes Police Department, which responded to the incident on July 19, they found the same debris in the restroom as inside the car wash’s North Side location.

Additionally, officers talked to a woman from the July 19 incident who expressed she heard a similar “loud bang” that the employee and child heard at the car wash’s North Side location.

Because of the explosives that officers describe as “adult snap fireworks,” which are sold under brand names such as “Ox Slammers,” “Thunder Snaps,” and “Super Snapps,” the woman told officers she experienced a small burn type of injury.

After collecting all of the details, officers reviewed footage from both locations and zeroed in on Holden, who they say drove a 2024 gray Ford Raptor. They saw that he visited the restroom inside each lobby at both locations and then waited for someone to enter to see their reaction.

Holden was arrested and charged with arson, causing reckless damage to a building or causing bodily injury or death, and given a $50,000 bond.