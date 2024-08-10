97º
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting on West Side, SAPD says

Police said man was shot in upper part of his torso/neck

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an altercation turned into a shooting.

San Antonio police responded to the scene near the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Officers found a 47-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his torso/neck area, an officer on the scene told KSAT.

Police believe that multiple shots were fired during an altercation between the victim and an unknown individual.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. Officers said they do not have any information about the shooter.

No weapons were recovered, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

