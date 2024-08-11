Suspect who assaulted man with baseball bat flees scene after victim’s sister fires weapon, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said the sister of a man beaten with a baseball bat pulled out a weapon and fired at multiple suspects on the South Side.

According to police, a man and some of his family members were thrown out of a bar due to an altercation involving the man with multiple suspects.

They were thrown out of the bar just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of South Flores Street. The man and his family members left the bar in separate vehicles and later pulled over just before 3 a.m. in the 9800 block of Collin Grove, police said.

Officers said an unknown number of suspects involved in the altercation at the bar followed the man and his family to the 9800 block of Collin Grove location.

Authorities said one of the suspects got out of a vehicle and began attacking the man with a baseball bat. In response, the man’s sister produced a weapon and began firing at the suspects, who fled the scene.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

It is not yet known if anyone was struck by gunfire or if anyone has been detained in connection with the case.

SAPD said the incident is part of an ongoing investigation.