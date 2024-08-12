Lanier HS football prepares for new season with midnight practice

It’s called the midnight grind, and the Lanier High School football team loves it.

The Voks ran through an inflatable tunnel and onto a somewhat dark football field at their high school for midnight practice.

The lights were turned on, and as those warmed up, the Voks started stretching and getting ready for practice.

The Voks went 3-7 overall last season. They have 16 starters returning from that squad. That’s eight players on each side of the ball.

This upcoming season, Lanier will compete in District 12-5A Division 2, a San Antonio Independent School District-only district.

Dave Campbell predicts the Voks will finish fourth, which would get them into the playoffs.

Lanier will open the season with C-C King on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium.