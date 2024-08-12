Man shot, killed during altercation in Walmart parking lot on city’s South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed during an altercation in the parking lot of a Walmart on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Southeast Military Drive, not far from Stinson-Mission Municipal Airport, after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a man in his 70s or 80s was inside a vehicle with a woman when he got into an argument with the victim. That’s when, police say, for an unknown reason, the older man pulled out a gun and fired.

Police said the man who was killed was shot at least twice, in both the back and the arm.

SAPD said they now have the older man in custody but have not talked to him yet. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

Detectives confirmed the shooter was either living or sleeping in his truck, and the man who was killed was homeless.

Police did not say what the argument was about. The name of the man killed has not been released. Investigators have since gotten surveillance video from Walmart showing the whole conflict.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.