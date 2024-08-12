100º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man who shot, killed pregnant girlfriend given 50-year plea deal

Michael Palafos fatally shot 36-year-old Allison Cevalos in Oct. 2023

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts
Michael Palafos sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man facing trial for fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head last fall took a 50-year plea deal.

In court on Monday, Michael Palafos, who was originally charged with capital murder, pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of murder.

Recommended Videos

On Oct. 20, 2023, Allison Cevalos, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to her head in a vehicle on Morningview Drive on the city’s East Side.

Cevalos was still breathing when she was found, but she and her unborn baby girl later died in the hospital.

Palafos surrendered to officers, and according to an arrest affidavit, Palafos told investigators that he grabbed a 9mm firearm from a glove box and the weapon went off, striking Cevalos in the head.

He said he later moved her from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat and drove to a friend’s house, where he left the weapon.

A statement was read on behalf of Cevalos’ family, who were overcome with emotion during the sentencing hearing.

Palafos will now be transferred to a state prison where he must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email

Recommended Videos