Man who shot, killed pregnant girlfriend given 50-year plea deal

Michael Palafos sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend.

SAN ANTONIO – A man facing trial for fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head last fall took a 50-year plea deal.

In court on Monday, Michael Palafos, who was originally charged with capital murder, pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of murder.

On Oct. 20, 2023, Allison Cevalos, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to her head in a vehicle on Morningview Drive on the city’s East Side.

Cevalos was still breathing when she was found, but she and her unborn baby girl later died in the hospital.

Palafos surrendered to officers, and according to an arrest affidavit, Palafos told investigators that he grabbed a 9mm firearm from a glove box and the weapon went off, striking Cevalos in the head.

He said he later moved her from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat and drove to a friend’s house, where he left the weapon.

A statement was read on behalf of Cevalos’ family, who were overcome with emotion during the sentencing hearing.

Palafos will now be transferred to a state prison where he must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.