Local student recognized by US Rep. for volunteer service

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro presented Isabella Hicks with the Bronze Congressional Award during a special ceremony at the downtown federal building.

Hicks, a senior at Harlon High School in the Northside Independent School District, earned the award by completing more than 280 volunteer hours with various organizations in San Antonio. The Congressional Award is said to be the highest Congressional honor a young American can earn.

Hicks’s numerous hours of service include serving as a camp counselor for children with medical conditions and disabilities and writing letters to some of our deployed servicemembers. She also volunteered with the San Antonio Food Bank and at local elementary schools.

Castro said that Hicks’ level of commitment to volunteerism is a reminder that San Antonio has incredible young people who have incredible character and accomplishments. He said he believes the city’s future is bright in the hands of Hicks and like-minded members of the next generation. He said with awards like the congressional award, recipients learn that their contributions matter not only to the community that they are a part of but to our nation as a whole.

“This is one of the ways that Congress recognizes the achievements of young people, and so to be called to give this award is very special because our young people have to hit certain marks of community service and service to the people in the city,” Castro said. “And so this special.”

Hicks said for more than two years she was encouraged by her parents and mentors to keep doing what she had a passion for. The encouragement she received is the same she offers to others who have a calling that they are passionate about.

“Do your best. Do everything to the best of your ability, no matter if it’s volunteering or running a cross-country meet or anything,” Hicks said. It could be the smallest thing to the largest thing. It’s all gonna add up,”

Hicks is currently finalizing her post-graduation plans. She is hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps by continuing her commitment to service by joining the United States Air Force.

She said she hopes to attend the Air Force Academy. Hicks also said she is interested in attending the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M University and then attending medical school.

The congressional award is open to young persons between the ages of 14 and 24 who have registered by the age of 13 and a half to be considered for the award. Participants in the award program must complete self-selected goals and activities in four different categories: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition or exploration. The program has six different levels that participants complete at their own pace. The levels that can be achieved at bronze, silver, gold certificates or bronze, silver, and gold medals.