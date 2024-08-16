SAFD: Water heater causes fire, forces residents out of their apartment homes

San Antonio fire crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment building that was believed to have been caused by a water heater. The fire started around 10 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of SW Loop 410, near Westshire Drive and Latigo Drive on the city’s West Side.

According to Battalion Chief Christopher Valdez, the fire started from a water heater and went through the attic of the building. Flames could be seen from the roof, but fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

At least nine units were affected and residents had to evacuate. At this time, it is unknown if the residents will have to stay somewhere else.

No injuries were reported.