BCSO deputy experiences medical emergency during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy experienced a medical emergency shortly after initiating a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The emergency happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Canyon Golf Road.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office said CPR was administered to the deputy.

The deputy’s pulse returned before they were transported to a nearby hospital, BCSO said.

The nature of the deputy’s medical emergency and the reason for the traffic stop are not yet known. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.