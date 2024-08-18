Remember these? KSAT’s Sarah Acosta, Sarah Spivey recall former McDonald’s collector’s items

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s is helping adults embrace their inner child by selling Happy Meals for adults, complete with collector’s edition cups.

The cups feature designs from the 1990s and the 2000s such as Hello Kitty, Beanie Babies and Hot Wheels, among several others.

The walk down memory lane spurred KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey to recall a specific McDonald’s collector’s item from the 1990s: plates with pictures of characters from the 1997 animated film Hercules.

Spivey said she was a fan of the Megara collector’s plate.

When she was a kid, KSAT Anchor Sarah Acosta said she and her brothers wanted to eat from the Hercules collector’s plate for one important reason.

“It was just a plastic plate that always smelled like french fries, no matter how much you washed it,” Acosta said Sunday on GMSA. “I don’t know what it was. It just always smelled like french fries.”