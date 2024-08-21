107º
Submit your ideas for our Solutionaries series, highlighting those solving problems

Help us dive deep into the issues that affect you, find ways forward

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Solutions offer hope. That’s the belief behind Solutionaries and why our focus is on the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place. Each episode focuses on effective responses to problems and offers viewers ways they can join the effort for positive change.

Do you have a suggestion for a topic we should feature in an upcoming episode? Enter it in the prompt below, and if you can, include your contact information.

Thanks, and we look forward to hearing from you soon!

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

