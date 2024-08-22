Pedernales Falls State Park conducts heat-related rescues as temperatures continues to rise

Pedernales Falls State Park is reminding visitors to be mindful of the heat when visiting the park this summer.

Park officials said on Facebook that there have been over 23 heat-related rescues conducted in the park since the beginning of this summer. In addition, officials say nine other rescues have been for dogs, who were overheated.

Recommended Videos

In the Facebook post, park officials posted pictures showing different ground temperatures throughout the park at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, along with a forecast temperature of 104 degrees.

Parking lot: 143.1 degrees

Main overlook (in the shade): 105 degrees

Riverbed: 109.8 degrees

Sand: 157.4 degrees

Rocks in sunlight: 140.1 degrees

River temp. at the shore: 93 degrees

The park is located in Johnson City.

Officials want to remind visitors to hike early and to drink cool water before, during and after any hike.