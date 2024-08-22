San Antonio nonprofit says thousands of students are in need of supplies, clothes with high prices

SAN ANTONIO – A harsh reality for hundreds of families: How will they be able to afford school supplies in San Antonio?

Nonprofits, like San Antonio Threads, said the need for supplies and clothes is widespread even with school in session for so many students.

“It’s very expensive, and families have to make some hard decisions,” Cathy Hamilton, the founder, said. “Typically, we’re not still this busy when schools already started.”

“How many students have you helped so far this summer?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“So far and counting, we are at 5000 and some,” Hamilton said, sorting through papers. “This file has about 100 students that we haven’t been able to schedule in yet.”

So, why is this list of students growing? Hamilton said it is high prices.

“We are booked every day,” Hamilton said. “We’re on the tail end of it, but we still have a lot of youth to get to that need us.”

Belinda Roman, an associate professor of economics at St. Mary’s University, said inflation is partly to blame. She defines inflation as the continued increase in the general price level.

“Pens, paper, and crayons,” Roman said. “Everything’s creeping up, and it’s very hard to not find somewhere where there isn’t inflation.”

How can you help? San Antonio Threads accepts new-with-tag clothing and hygiene products for donations. They also are looking for volunteers to help their clients shop. To learn more, click here.