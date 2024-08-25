34-year-old man shoots 2 suspects who attempted to rob him, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating what led to a man defending himself against two armed suspects.

Officers received a call about a man who was shot just before 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ranch Valley Drive. Police later learned that a second man arrived at a nearby hospital who was shot in the waist.

However, after further investigation, authorities said both men were armed and involved in a robbery attempt of a 34-year-old man.

During the robbery, SAPD said the 34-year-old man pulled out a weapon and fired at the men in self-defense.

The extent of both suspects’ conditions and whether the suspects are in custody are unclear at this time.

Police said it is investigating the case as an aggravated robbery.