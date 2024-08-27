89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Curious Twins Paranormal hosts 7th annual Paranormal Fest in September

Paranormal Fest will be celebrated at historic site, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, Haunting, San Antonio, Paranormal Fest
Paranormal Fest will be held at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Sept.21. (Jaime Monzon, Curious Twins Paranormal)

SAN ANTONIO – If you enjoy listening to ghost stories in a spooky atmosphere or learning about the history of a haunted property, this upcoming festival may be right for you.

Curious Twins Paranormal will host its seventh annual Paranormal Fest at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn in September.

Recommended Videos

Attendees will be given tours of the 1867 historic home on the 1842 Battle of Salado site.

Here is a list of festivities visitors can experience:

  • Artist and artisan vendors
  • A complimentary bar
  • Spooky snacks and food trucks
  • Psychics, mediums and oddities
  • Herbs and candle works
Paranormal Fest will be held at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Sept. 21. (Curious Twins Paranormal)

Paranormal Fest will also include guest speakers and local and regional paranormal investigator teams.

Some of those confirmed guest speakers are:

  • Dustin Pari, an author, motivational speaker and spiritual researcher
  • Vanessa Irino, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of Casper memorabilia
  • Ryan Buell, a producer, author, and paranormal investigator
  • Cryptozoologist and author Ken Gerhard
  • Emily Valdez, a psychic medium, a modern eclectic witch and the owner and founder of The Witch Project
Paranormal Fest will be held at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Sept. 21. (Curious Twins Paranormal)

The 7th annual Paranormal Fest will be from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 1006 Holbrook Rd. Ste A.

Adult tickets, ages 16 and up, are $45, and tickets for children ages 8 through 16 are $10 to access the festival. For attendees who’d like a T-shirt and event access, tickets are $55.

VIP tickets start at $120 for a true crime bus tour, access to VIP investigation and a T-shirt. Those events run from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sept 20. VIP tickets will still get you in the door on Sept. 21.

Tickets are limited, according to the Curious Twins Paranormal website.

For more information on a complete list of guest speakers, tickets, and the festival schedule, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos