North Texas assistant principal permanently blinded in right eye after student attacks her

An assistant principal within Corsicana ISD is speaking out after a student attacked her, leaving her blind in her right eye.

According to the ABC station in Dallas, on Aug. 15, Candra Rogers responded to a call for an “irate” student who attacked another student at Collins Intermediate School.

When Rogers entered the classroom, the attacking student began throwing chairs at Rogers. She was able to dodge those, but then the student threw a hanger, hitting her.

“The hanger hit me in my right eye and knocked it out of the socket. I grabbed my face while blood was pouring out of my head and stumbled out of the classroom door,” Rogers said.

Rogers had to be flown to a hospital to get immediate treatment. She said the incident blinded her right eye. She needs to get reconstructive surgery on her eyelid, and there is a good chance doctors may remove her eye completely.

“I am still believing God for a miracle for restoration of my sight,” said Rogers.

The student, an 11-year-old boy, was taken into custody. The incident has been referred to the Navarro County District Attorney’s office and the Juvenile Probation Department. The DA said the boy will likely face the equivalent of an aggravated assault charge in adult court.

Rogers joined CISD last semester. Currently, there is no estimate on when she will return to work.

In her news conference Tuesday, Rogers emphasized the need to provide teachers with safety in the classroom.

“We should never have to fear being in a classroom with an aggressive student. Everyone’s protection is paramount. Overly aggressive students need services to meet their needs, but I do not believe the safety of other students and the educational staff should suffer,” Rogers said.