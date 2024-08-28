Pregnant woman, female passenger hospitalized after shooting on North Side, police say

Three women were traveling in a silver Nissan sedan that KSAT’s crew saw riddled with bullet holes as SAPD investigated the scene.

SAN ANTONIO – Three women traveling in a car were shot at several times on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon, San Antonio police told KSAT.

One pregnant woman was shot in the pinky and another woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third woman was not injured, SAPD said.

The shooting started in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive and the women tried to drive to a local hospital from there. They stopped about three miles away at 9300 Wurzbach around 5:30 p.m. and that is where police found them, SAPD said.

Three men are suspects but have not been detained, SAPD said. They have no other information on them at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once we know more.