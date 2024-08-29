Bexar County Courthouse employee retires after 69 years on the job

SAN ANTONIO – After 69 years of dedicated service, Jimmy Allison has retired from the Bexar County Courthouse, making him the longest-serving employee in the county’s history.

At 90 years old, Allison’s last day at work marks the end of an era.

Allison, who was neither a judge nor a lawyer, played a pivotal role within the courthouse staff.

He spent nearly seven decades working in various capacities, beginning his journey after an injury ended his minor-league baseball career.

“I love it here,” Allison said, reflecting on his years at the courthouse.

He vividly recalls his first day, walking up the steps at the south end of the courthouse to start his job.

Initially starting as a gopher, Allison quickly became a clerk for Judge Sol Casseb Jr.

“Judge Casseb took a liking to me,” Allison remembered.

He said Casseb recommended him to the San Antonio Bar Association (SABA), where he worked for 52 years. While there, Allison established the Bexar County Law Library on the fifth floor of the courthouse.

Even after retiring from SABA, Allison continued supervising the law library until his final day.

“It’s time for me to go,” Allison said. “I’ve overstayed my stay here, so it’s time to go.”

His departure was marked by a heartfelt celebration as courthouse staff lined the hallways to honor his dedication.

When asked what he would miss most, Allison grew emotional.

“All the people that work here, the judges, the many judges that I made friends with, and just the atmosphere coming down here,” he said, tearing up.

As for his future plans, Allison isn’t sure yet but mentioned he would probably start by doing a little relaxing.