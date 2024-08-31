Woman charged with intoxication assault after wrong-way crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for intoxication assault after causing a wrong-way crash, according to San Antonio police.

Police said two vehicles collided at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of South Flores Street and South Alamo Street.

Recommended Videos

A Chevrolet Traverse traveling southeast on S. Alamo St. was struck by a Saturn Vue going the wrong way on S. Flores Street, police said.

A female passenger inside the Chevrolet Traverse suffered a broken arm following the collision. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Saturn Vue, 43-year-old Marivel Ramirez, was found to be intoxicated.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, SAPD said.