New Texas laws strengthen domestic violence support, wildlife conservation, online safety for children

One law going into effect this September addresses funding for domestic violence shelters in Texas.

Senate Bill 1841 gives survivors of dating violence access to family violence centers.

It also clearly defines dating violence as someone in a dating relationship who causes physical harm, makes someone fear for their safety, or suffers emotional abuse.

To be eligible, these shelters must—among other things—provide direct service, establish a referral system for other victims, and have been in operation for at least a year.

Online safety for children

What also goes into effect is a part of the SCOPE Act, which stands for Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment.

Originally passed in 2023, it aims to limit minors’ access to social media platforms as well as protect them from seeing specific harmful content, including suicide, bullying, or self-harm.

Yet, a judge has paused the second part about blocking content, pending lawsuits claiming that it limits free speech.

While that’s on hold, the part that gives parents more control of accounts and how minors’ information is collected is going into effect now.

Protecting mountain lions

Another law now in effect protects mountain lions in Texas, one of the state’s last remaining native carnivores.

The new law bans canned mountain lion hunts, which conservationists hope will prevent mistreatment of the rarely-sighted predators.

The new rules, which take effect with the start of the new hunting license cycle, also require hunters to check their traps every 36 hours if they target mountain lions.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved it in May.

Violating the new rules is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500 but no jail time.