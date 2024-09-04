Spurs forward hands over No. 3 jersey to new teammate Chris Paul

Guard Chris Paul (3) in an Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game in Los Angeles Sunday, March 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SAN ANTONIO – The CP3 era will live on, but this time for the Silver and Black.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday of him wearing No. 0.

Johnson’s number change allows Chris Paul to continue wearing his trademark No. 3.

Paul signed a one-year deal with San Antonio in June worth more than $11 million. He has worn No. 3 since entering the league in 2005.

The NBA veteran has played for six professional basketball teams throughout his career, all of which he wore the No. 3.

Johnson wore No. 3 for the Spurs since he was drafted out of the University of Kentucky in 2019.