Spurs forward hands over No. 3 jersey to new teammate Chris Paul

SAN ANTONIO – The CP3 era will live on, but this time for the Silver and Black.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday of him wearing No. 0.
Recommended Videos
Johnson’s number change allows Chris Paul to continue wearing his trademark No. 3.
Paul signed a one-year deal with San Antonio in June worth more than $11 million. He has worn No. 3 since entering the league in 2005.
The NBA veteran has played for six professional basketball teams throughout his career, all of which he wore the No. 3.
Johnson wore No. 3 for the Spurs since he was drafted out of the University of Kentucky in 2019.