87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Spurs forward hands over No. 3 jersey to new teammate Chris Paul

Paul has worn No. 3 since entering the NBA in 2005

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, Keldon Johnson, Chris Paul, NBA, Basketball
Guard Chris Paul (3) in an Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game in Los Angeles Sunday, March 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (Reed Saxon, Copyright 2024 by AP - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The CP3 era will live on, but this time for the Silver and Black.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday of him wearing No. 0.

Recommended Videos

Johnson’s number change allows Chris Paul to continue wearing his trademark No. 3.

Paul signed a one-year deal with San Antonio in June worth more than $11 million. He has worn No. 3 since entering the league in 2005.

The NBA veteran has played for six professional basketball teams throughout his career, all of which he wore the No. 3.

Johnson wore No. 3 for the Spurs since he was drafted out of the University of Kentucky in 2019.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos