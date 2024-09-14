Alleged road rage shooter arrested after woman shot on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man accused of shooting a woman in an alleged road rage incident is now in custody.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Friday near State Highway 151 and West Military Drive.

The victim told police she was driving southbound on State Highway 151 behind the suspect’s vehicle. She said the car was driving slowly, so she passed the vehicle.

After she passed the vehicle, the 29-year-old victim told police that the vehicle began tailgating her, honking their horn and flashing their lights.

Moments later, the victim said she was struck by a bullet that came through her back window and hit her in her left shoulder. The victim then said she memorized the suspect vehicle’s license plate information before pulling over and meeting with police.

Officers were later able to track the suspect and his vehicle down. The 45-year-old man was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Her injury is considered non-life-threatening.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.