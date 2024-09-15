Child, man shot after argument between West Side neighbors bubbled up during boxing watch party, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A boxing watch party at a West Side home was the setting for a confrontation that ended in a shooting that sent a man and a 7-year-old girl to the hospital.

San Antonio police said its officers learned of the shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Bratton Drive, located near Marbach Road.

An SAPD Sergeant told KSAT that a family hosted a watch party for a boxing match at the home. Police said two people, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were involved in a domestic disturbance at the party, which led to the woman asking for help.

The watch party’s host, a 24-year-old man, intervened and the 31-year-old man became aggressive, SAPD said.

The 24-year-old host asked the 31-year-old man, the host’s neighbor, to leave the party. However, police said the 31-year-old refused and continued arguing with the host.

The host decided to retrieve a firearm and fired at the 31-year-old man. Authorities said the bullet grazed the neighbor’s shoulder before it inadvertently struck a 7-year-old girl, the 24-year-old host’s daughter.

The bullet hit the girl in the chest, SAPD said. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The 31-year-old neighbor was also rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

The 24-year-old host told SAPD that he didn’t realize his daughter was in the area when he pulled the trigger.

The department said the 24-year-old host was detained, but it is unclear if he will face any charges at this time.

Officers said their investigation remains ongoing.