San Antonio athletes with disabilities learn power soccer from Team USA player

SAN ANTONIO – Over the weekend, 28 athletes from San Antonio received the chance to learn from a member of Team USA’s Power Soccer National team, honing their skills and finding a community amongst each other.

Power soccer allows players with disabilities to play matches in motorized wheelchairs, sending the ball across a field up to 35 miles per hour.

“So many times you see people in wheelchairs, you think they can’t do certain things. But then you see us out on this court, and you see all the different amazing things that we can do,” said Team USA player Lexi Heer.

Heer, who has been playing the sport since she was 5 years old, says it’s a unique way to ensure that athletes with disabilities can enjoy their competitive side. She hopes players can learn new techniques, build on their skills, and find new lessons in the game.

“I think the first part is for them to have fun and just being able just to see the different abilities that they can do,” she said. “And so many times knowing every little intricate part of your chair.”

Jada Cano plays on the STRAPS Scorpions, San Antonio’s Power Soccer team. She’s been playing the sport since she was 5 years old and has seen it develop over the years. Cano says power soccer has given her the opportunity to show her competitive side.

“As a child growing up, I always wanted to play a sport and never could. And now it’s given me an opportunity to be able to play a sport,” she says. “I really want to up my level of play and grow as a player and an athlete just because my aspiration is to be on Team USA one day.”

STRAPS Scorpions head coach Jenn Weatherford says the sport pits four athletes against each other. Players use metal guards on power chairs to kick, pass, and take shots with the ball.

“No matter what level of athletes or how long they’ve been playing, they can participate in power soccer,” Weatherford says. “Most importantly, it’s about building new friendships and relationships.”

First-time player Rado Enev, 13, says he’s always wanted to play a sport, and this is the first opportunity he’s had.

“Two of my brothers, they play competitive sports. I always have to watch them. I never could play. But yeah, it’s really fun to be able to actually play sports and enjoy them as much as I want to”.

To learn more about what STRAPS does and how to volunteer, click here.