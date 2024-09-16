Judge denies temporary restraining order against Bexar County for voter registration lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County judge has denied a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction filed by the state Attorney General’s office after county commissioners finalized a contract with a company called CGS to mail out voter registration forms to eligible voters in Bexar County.

A hearing for the TRO and injunction was held on Monday morning.

During the hearing, legal representatives for the state Attorney General’s Office and county commissioners made arguments regarding the potential legal action.

Bexar County argued on behalf of increasing voter turnout in the area and said that this measure would target eligible voters who moved to Bexar County or within the County.

The State Attorney General’s Office argued that the county commissioners had no legal authority to approve a contract with CGS and that this action could result in unauthorized voters.

However, Bexar County says that the contract with CGS has already been completed and that those filled out voter registration forms were already sent out in the mail.

Officials say they don’t have the exact number of how many of those ballots were sent out yet.

“This contract has been on the table so to speak, we did not get the order until it had already been signed,” said Judge Peter Sakai. “The county is free to continue to do what it needs to do to increase voter turnout.”

This is a developing story. We will have more information as the case continues.