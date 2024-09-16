Spurs players spotted on sideline at DKR Stadium for UT Austin-UTSA football game

AUSTIN, Texas – San Antonio Spurs players traveled to Austin on Saturday to attend the Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners football game.

Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Zach Collins, Stephon Castle, Harrison Ingram, Sidy Cissoko, Malaki Branham, David Duke Jr., and other players from the Silver and Black were on the sideline at the University of Texas at Austin’s Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium.

It wasn’t just current Spurs players on the sideline. NBA legend Manu Ginobili attended the Longhorn-Roadrunner matchup as well.

Ginobili and Mamukelashvili took advantage of the chance to fire Smokey the Cannon.

Mamu & Manu fire the cannon 💥 pic.twitter.com/McR3vItC47 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 14, 2024

Even though the Longhorns crushed the Roadrunners 56-7, it was special to see current and former Spurs players support two Texas universities squaring off on the gridiron.