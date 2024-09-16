83º
Spurs players spotted on sideline at DKR Stadium for UT Austin-UTSA football game

Manu Ginobili and Sandro Mamukelashvili fired Smokey the Cannon

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs players at DKR Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Copyright 2024 by Spurs Sports & Entertainment - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – San Antonio Spurs players traveled to Austin on Saturday to attend the Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners football game.

Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Zach Collins, Stephon Castle, Harrison Ingram, Sidy Cissoko, Malaki Branham, David Duke Jr., and other players from the Silver and Black were on the sideline at the University of Texas at Austin’s Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium.

It wasn’t just current Spurs players on the sideline. NBA legend Manu Ginobili attended the Longhorn-Roadrunner matchup as well.

Ginobili and Mamukelashvili took advantage of the chance to fire Smokey the Cannon.

Even though the Longhorns crushed the Roadrunners 56-7, it was special to see current and former Spurs players support two Texas universities squaring off on the gridiron.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

